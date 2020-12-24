Man killed in crash after striking tree in Powhatan

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - State police say a man was killed in a crash after striking a tree in Powhatan County.
On Dec. 24 at 7:12 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Red Lane Road.
According to the investigation, a 1994 GMC Jimmy was traveling south on Red Lane Road.
Police say the driver of the GMC, Kevin Mitchell, 59, of Powhatan, drove off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Mitchell, who was not wearing a seatbelt.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.