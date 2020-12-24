Man killed in crash after striking tree in Powhatan

Man killed in crash after striking tree in Powhatan
The investigation is ongoing. (Source: FOX19 NOW/file)
By Adrianna Hargrove | December 24, 2020 at 3:03 PM EST - Updated December 24 at 3:03 PM

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - State police say a man was killed in a crash after striking a tree in Powhatan County.

On Dec. 24 at 7:12 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Red Lane Road.

According to the investigation, a 1994 GMC Jimmy was traveling south on Red Lane Road.

Police say the driver of the GMC, Kevin Mitchell, 59, of Powhatan, drove off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Mitchell, who was not wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.