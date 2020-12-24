Juvenile transported to hospital after shooting in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting involving a juvenile in Hopewell.
On Dec. 24 at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of South 7th Avenue in Thomas Rolfe Court for the report of shots fired.
As officers searched the area, they received a call about a juvenile male victim walking into John Randolph Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest.
After medical treatment was rendered, the victim was transported to Chippenham Hospital for further treatment.
According to the investigation, the victim and two others met in Thomas Rolfe Court when a physical fight ensued.
During the altercation, one of the individuals produced a firearm and shot multiple times.
The juvenile victim sustained the injury to the chest and the offender fled the area on foot, according to police.
Police also say a maroon Mitsubishi four-door sedan was seen leaving the area after the shooting.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact Lead Detective Edward Coglio of the Hopewell Street Crimes Unit at (804) 541-2284.
Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202.
