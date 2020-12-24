GRTC reports third COVID-19 case among employees within 7 days

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An additional GRTC employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the transit company announced on Thursday.
The employee was last at work on Dec. 18 and has public-facing duties. Now they are quarantining at home. The worker, identified as case #42, is the third coronavirus case that’s been reported at GRTC in the last seven days.
Although the bus system saw some service delays earlier this month due to quarantined staff, GRTC is operating normally with minor delays on Christmas Eve.
Overall, 24 employees have recovered from COVID-19. Seventeen employees have active cases and are on leave.
