Forecast: Heavy rain and storms for Christmas Eve

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert Weather Day for Thursday with storms and heavy rain Arctic front pushes through Thursday night and Friday
THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Cloudy with rain likely from early morning through afternoon and night. Some strong thunderstorms possible. Very warm, with highs low to mid 60s! After morning lows in the 40s. (Rain Chance 100%).
CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly sunny, windy and sharply colder. A few flurries possible in the AM. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows Friday night will dip to coldest levels of the season, upper teens by Saturday morning. (Snow Flurry Chance Friday: 10%).
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. COLD. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the mid 30s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows near 20, highs in the mid 40s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight shower chance. Lows near 30, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 10%).
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows lower 30s, highs mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and colder again. Lows lower 20s, highs upper 30s.
