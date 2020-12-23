Tractor-trailer crash on interstate overpass sends woman to hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One woman was transported to the hospital after a tractor-trailer ran into the median on Interstate 295.
Virginia State Police responded to the crash in Henrico County around 9:07 a.m. on Wednesday.
Investigators determined that Antoine Harris, 47, of Newark, New Jersey, moved into the left lane and ran off the road into the median. The truck overturned and hung on the overpass near Kingsland Road.
Police said the fuel tank ruptured, which spilled diesel fuel into the left lane and shoulder.
The driver did not report any injuries. A woman passenger was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Harris was charged with failure to maintain a single lane.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.