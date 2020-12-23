Salvation Army: Central Va. donations projected to be down $45k

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With fewer and bell ringers on site during the 2020 season, the Salvation Army is projecting to raise $45,000 less than last year.
The Salvation Army’s Central Virginia Red Kettle campaign, which is the organization’s largest fundraiser, raised $290,000 in 2019.
The group says the lack of donations will directly impact those in the Richmond community.
“Giving and caring for others is a reality,” said Captain Jason Burns, the organization’s area commander. “The Red Kettle helps to rescue those who are living on the street and come to our homeless shelter or those kids who are coming to our Boys & Girls Club every day now from 8 in the morning to 6 at night in learning centers because the schools aren’t open.”
The iconic red kettles will be at stores until Christmas Eve. A virtual option, found at this link, will be available until December 31.
