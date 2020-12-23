Police: Vandalism at Chesterfield school’s construction site will cost over $20k

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a vandalism that occurred at a future Chesterfield school.
Police say window smashing and other vandalism occurred at the site of the future Crestwood Elementary School between Dec. 5 and 6.
Officials estimate the damage will cost more than $20,000.
If you know any information that will solve this crime, call Chesterfield Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward up to $5,000.
