Police: Vandalism at Chesterfield school’s construction site will cost over $20k
Chesterfield Crime Solvers released photos of damaged that occurred at the construction site of Crestwood Elementary School. (Source: Chesterfield Crime Solvers)
By Hannah Eason | December 23, 2020 at 11:44 AM EST - Updated December 23 at 11:46 AM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a vandalism that occurred at a future Chesterfield school.

Police say window smashing and other vandalism occurred at the site of the future Crestwood Elementary School between Dec. 5 and 6.

Officials estimate the damage will cost more than $20,000.

If you know any information that will solve this crime, call Chesterfield Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward up to $5,000.

