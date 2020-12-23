Petersburg partners with restaurants to ‘Feed the Need’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In Petersburg, the spirit of giving is being demonstrated with fresh meals delivered right to family’s doorsteps. It’s a city-wide effort that gives businesses a boost while providing residents with a token of appreciation.
The initiative is called, ‘Feed the Need’. It started during Thanksgiving with 8,000 free meals delivered to homes. It went so well, the city is doing it again with even more food headed to residents.
“We have been in the midst of this COVID-19 pandemic and it has affected different people in different ways, but one commonality is that we all need food right? We all need to eat,” Petersburg spokesperson Folakemi Osoba said.
That’s why they’re hard at work. Volunteers are joining city leaders in distributing free meals to families all across Petersburg.
“The meals are delivered straight to their door. They’re left on the doorstep or the porch and it’s contactless, completely contactless,” Osoba continued.
It started Tuesday, continued Wednesday, and crews will be back at it next Tuesday and Wednesday. Eight city restaurants are helping make it happen.
“Each restaurant is able to put their own spin on a great holiday meal. Some of our recipients of the meals haven’t tasted these restaurants before or they may not know that these restaurants are available in our city. It not only helps our community members but it also helps our restaurant community as well.”
The city is on track to exceed the number of free meals delivered on Thanksgiving. That number is expected to jump to 18,000 after Christmas when you count both holidays.
“There was no income requirement. The one requirement was that you are a Petersburg resident because we are only offering this to our community and so it’s just a great way to give back during the holiday season when there really is a need, especially during this pandemic time,” Osoba added.
Nursing homes and public housing complexes received meals automatically. Others had to sign up to participate. No questions asked. Some 500 additional people took advantage.
This initiative was made possible by the Federal CARES Act. Using federal funding, the city paid each restaurant to prepare those meals.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.