Northam halts payroll tax increase tied to pandemic layoffs

Businesses that had been facing a hefty increase in payroll taxes next year tied to widespread layoffs amid the pandemic will get at least a year-long reprieve, Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration announced Tuesday.
“This will prevent Virginia’s struggling businesses from having to devote critical resources to higher state payroll taxes,” Northam’s office said in a news release.
Northam’s administration calculated that some of the hardest-hit businesses in the state would have had to pay as much as $600-per-employee next year in additional taxes if the state had not taken the step.
The potential increase stemmed from the way states fund their unemployment insurance programs, charging employers responsible for layoffs that lead to unemployment insurance claims more than businesses that retain workers.
Northam’s Chief Workforce Advisor Megan Healy called that approach untenable in a year in which many of the businesses that would have faced the steepest increase are the ones still struggling to stay afloat as the pandemic drags on, namely in the restaurant, lodging and retail sectors.
“This is not the time to increase taxes on businesses,” she said.
Still, employers will see a modest increase in two other payroll taxes tied to unemployment insurance that Healy said the state has no control over. She said the increases will add up to an average of $30 per year per employee.
Healy said letters are going out to employers Wednesday outlining the precise tax rates they’ll be assessed next year.
Virginia’s unemployment insurance trust fund began the year with a balance of $1.5 billion. By October, the fund had been exhausted and the Virginia Employment Commission projected it would close out 2020 with a record $750 million deficit, with the fund only kept afloat by loans from the federal government.
Healy said the state is still discussing how to pay back those loans without burdening already struggling businesses. The problem is not unique to Virginia — 20 states have borrowed a combined $44 billion, according to the Department of Labor —and officials had been holding out hope for federal action. Healy said one potential solution would be to make the interest of the loan free or at least extend the timetable for paying them back.
But at this point, she said it’s unclear whether relief will be forthcoming. “We’re waiting for the Biden administration to come in, to be honest,” she said.
During the special legislative session that concluded in November, Northam and lawmakers dedicated $210 million in federal CARES Act funding to help cover the growing shortfall.
