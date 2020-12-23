News to Know for Dec. 23: Trump calls for $2k stimulus checks; Moderna vaccines arriving in Va.; Northam freezes tax on unemployment insurance

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a glimpse at our top headlines before you head out the door.
Strong storms possible Christmas Eve
Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s.
A First Alert Weather Day is scheduled on Thursday due to rain likely from late morning through afternoon and evening. Some strong thunderstorms possible, but it’ll be very warm, with highs mid 60s!
Trump requests $2,000 stimulus checks in sealed COVID-19 relief package
President Donald Trump late Tuesday threatened to torpedo Congress’ massive COVID-19 relief package.
Trump assailed the bipartisan $900 billion package in a video he tweeted out Tuesday night and suggested he may not sign the legislation. He called on lawmakers to increase direct payments for most Americans from $600 to $2,000 for individuals and $4,000 for couples.
The relief package was part of a compromise bill that includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September. It also includes money for transit systems, an increase in food stamp benefits and about $4 billion to help other nations provide a COVID-19 vaccine for their people.
Moderna vaccines will arrive at Virginia health care centers today
The Virginia Department of Health says all of its about 140,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in the commonwealth by Wednesday.
Some health care facilities already have the vaccine in hand. The Moderna vaccine and the previously-approved Pfizer vaccine are being distributed to 96 sites around the state.
Gov. Northam announces tax freeze on unemployment insurance
Governor Ralph Northam announced on Tuesday temporary changes to the Commonwealth’s Unemployment Insurance (UI) program.
Executive Order Seventy-Four requires the Virginia Employment Commission to mitigate a potential rise in the UI experience rating tax for businesses. The change will hold them harmless for lay-offs that occurred during the pandemic.
The temporary change will protect Virginia businesses from having to pay an additional $200 million to replenish the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.
CARES Act money used to improve broadband access in Virginia
More than 50 Virginia localities are using $30 million allocated by the state to increase access to high-speed internet.
Some localities are using the money to build new infrastructure. Others will use the money to subsidize service costs for low-income families. Still others are using the money to connect students to virtual education.
Chesterfield teen’s wish granted through Make-A-Wish and local business
Fifteen-year-old Eliza McVicker has battled cystic fibrosis all her life, but Make-A-Wish of Greater Virginia and CMA’s Colonial Subaru made sure to grant the Chesterfield teen her holiday wish in a safe way.
With COVID-19 rampant, the Chesterfield teen has had to take extra measures to ensure she stays healthy, which means taking a step back from other things. However, those changes have fueled a passion for something else: Gaming.
