Last minute reminders to spread cheer (not COVID) at holiday gatherings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re planning to gather with loved ones this Christmas, the Virginia Department of Health has some tips for you to stay safe.
The safest thing you can do is spend your holiday at home, but if you’re planning to travel, there are many things you can do to minimize your exposure.
When it comes to traveling, driving is the safest way to go. You can choose who is inside your car.
When you get to your destination, Cat Long from the Virginia Department of Health says celebrating outside is safer than inside.
“You have more ventilation and if you are indoors and need to increase the airflow in the room, you can open up a window or two even though it’s cold,” Long said.
Long adds it’s also important to keep your gathering small.
Governor Northam’s Executive Order mandates that we do not gather more than 10 people of a different household, so definitely abide by the current laws abide by the current executive order.
Long also says to keep your mask on indoors.
When it comes to food, there are a few things you can do to minimize exposure.
“So bringing your own food is actually the safest option and if you do serve food having one person serve different plates and making sure that everybody washes their hands when they touch utensils,” Long said.
A reminder, when you do come home from traveling, the Department of Health says you should quarantine for 14 days.
