Is that junk or valuable? A look at selling things online

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We all have things around our house that we’ve collected over the years. Some of it’s valuable, and some of it’s junk. So how do you know what can be turned into cash if you sell it in the right place? Do your research!
Steamer trunks, antique sewing machines, certain types of rugs, old books and silver-plated objects might seem rare and costly but typically aren’t. That’s according to our partners at the website Nerdwallet.
You’ll want to get an expert opinion. You can contact the American Society of Appraisers or the International Society of Appraisers. Some personal appraisers are even doing virtual sessions because of the pandemic.
Use auction sites like Ebay to see what similar items have sold for.
If you’ve got china, sterling silver flatware or crystal, try Replacements Ltd., a tableware retailer that makes purchases through an online process.
If you’ve got books collecting dust, go to Biblio.com. This site is a marketplace for rare, out-of-print and collectible books.
And don’t discount sites like Craigslist, Nextdoor and Facebook MarketPlace. You can certainly make money selling your items there.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.