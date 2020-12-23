Gov. Northam announces over $6 million in grants for economic growth

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam announced of $6 million in GO Virginia Grants will stimulate economic growth and address the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding will support 11 projects that foster innovation, expand workforce development programs and grow a portfolio of business-ready sites.
The first allocation will support two statewide projects and six regional projects that:
- Grow Virginia’s business-ready sites portfolio
- Provide additional capacity to expand talent pipelines in key industries
- Support the growth of startup businesses engaged in coastal resiliency and life sciences initiative
The second allocation was awarded to three projects through the Economic Resilience and Recovery Program that was created by the GO Virginia Board in April to quickly deploy resources that will help communities mitigate the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding will leverage an additional $6.5 million in local and other non-state resources to assist with ongoing economic diversification and growth efforts throughout the Commonwealth.
Since the program began in 2017, GO Virginia has funded 149 projects and awarded approximately $52.2 million to support regional economic development efforts.
The 24-person GO Virginia Board includes members of the Governor’s cabinet, the business community, and the General Assembly.
