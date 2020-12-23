Friends donate Christmas gifts to 24 kids in Richmond’s public housing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There’s no denying that this year has been tough but for several Richmond families, it was all smiles as four friends donated Christmas gifts to two dozen children in Richmond’s 5th district as Christmas came early this year.
“We’re just looking for many opportunities as we can to give back,” said Mike Lee, who delivered the gifts.
Tuesday morning, Mike Lee and three of his friends went door to door surprising and spreading holiday joy to those in need.
“This year has been challenging and so many people are in a dark place and we just wanted to shed a little light,” Lee said.
“It’s indescribable the looks on the children’s faces,” RRHA Resident Coordinator, Kami Smith, said.
The group had trash bags were filled, full of gifts to make a complete Christmas.
“They mostly got everything that was on their Christmas list,” Smith said. “They really have a heart for the community and they will do whatever it takes.”
RRHA resident coordinator Kami Smith says it’s no secret that some public housing has been hit hard and thankful for the partnership with Mike and the team.
“Having Mike and his crew step up at the last minute and provide Christmas when some families weren’t sure they were going to do Christmas is a huge blessing,” Smith said.
But for Mike, it wasn’t about the gifts, it’s the smiles that gave the most satisfaction and they hope they showed the community they really do care.
“It’s about showing up saying hello. It’s about asking somebody how are they doing and really meaning it,” Lee said.
”In order to receive a blessing you have to be a blessing. It’s a blessing for me to watch these kids light up knowing they had a great Christmas,” gift giver, Darryl Stuckie said.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.