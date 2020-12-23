Forecast: Quiet Wednesday, strong storms possible Christmas Eve

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert Weather Day for Thursday with storms and heavy rain Arctic front pushes through Thursday night.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.
THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Cloudy with rain likely from late morning through afternoon and evening. Some strong thunderstorms possible. Very warm, with highs mid 60s! After morning lows in the 40s. (Rain Chance 100%). Rain could briefly turn into a few snowshowers after midnight but no accumulations.
CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and sharply colder. Snow chances are looking less likely. Highs in the mid 30s! Lows Friday night will dip to coldest levels of the season, upper teens by Saturday morning. (Snow Flurry Chance Friday AM: 10%).
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. COLD. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the upper 30s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows near 20, highs in the mid 40s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows lower 30s, highs mid 40s.
