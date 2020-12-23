City of Richmond releases holiday schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond has released the holiday schedule for 2020.
City of Richmond Government Offices, including City Hall, will be closed on:
- Dec. 24
- Dec. 25
- Dec. 31
- Jan. 1
All city libraries will be closed on:
- Dec. 24 to Dec. 27 (Richmond Public Libraries will reopen on Dec. 28 resuming normal business hours)
- Dec. 31 and Jan. 1
- All libraries will resume normal hours on Monday, January 4, 2021.
Solid waste administrative offices will be closed on:
- Dec. 24
- Dec. 25
- Dec. 31
- Jan. 1
- Jan. 2
Normal business hours will resume on Jan. 4, 2021.
Trash collection and recycling will be performed as normal on Dec. 24. Offices will reopen at normal business hours on Dec. 28.
The East Richmond Road Convenience Center will be closed:
- Dec. 24 to Dec. 26
- Dec. 31 to Jan. 2.
ERRCC will reopen for normal business hours on Jan. 4, 2021.
All city community centers will be closed from Dec. 24 to Jan. 4, 2021.
Richmond Animal Care and Control will remain appointment only until further notice.
For more information on city services and schedules, click here.
