Central Virginia health department workers urge vaccinations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - COVID-19 vaccine shots are going into the arms of health department workers and others on the front line in Central Virginia. Wednesday, The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts held vaccine clinics for its staff and EMS workers.
Shirley Bakka received the first Polio vaccine and now the public health nurse is one of the first to get a COVID-19 shot.
“Vaccines do save lives. Vaccines give us all a little more freedom,” said Bakka.
In 1962, then two-year old Shirley got the polio vaccine in Minnesota. At the time, Bakka said she was scared at first looking at the nurse and holding her father’s hand. She cried but young Shirley said in the end, the vaccine tasted good.
“After receiving COVID-19 vaccine I want to say that it feels good because it does give us hope. This vaccine will help us end the pandemic and I encourage everyone to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when you can,” said Bakka.
Meanwhile, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said, when it’s his time, he will also receive a COVID-19 vaccine. He said the more Richmonders who get vaccinated gives the city a better chance of beating the pandemic for good.
“This is literally and figuratively a shot in the arm that this city needs to win the battle against COVID-19,” said Mayor Stoney.
It’s a long battle that is just beginning to turn for these front line workers. And remember people like nurse practitioner Tracey Avery-Geter are also out there at community testing events putting themselves at risk.
“Things are going to be changing. We’re going to be moving forward. We still have a hard road ahead but we’re moving forward and I’m just excited to be a part of that,” said Avery-Getter.
Even if you do get the vaccine, the health experts say you do need to continue to practice social distancing and wear a mask.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.