Birmingham City School teacher transforms her garage into her virtual classroom

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Teachers continue to come up with creative ways to educate students during the pandemic. Birmingham City Schools switched to remote learning to end the year and one district teacher transformed her garage into her virtual learning classroom for students.
Mellina Singleton tried to teach from her dining room table and other rooms in her house, but it just wasn’t working. So, she got things set up in her garage so she could have more room. She said it took about a day or so to get her garage classroom set up. She has posters on the walls with her lessons. Her classroom easel is set up so she can have story time with her students.
She called herself an ‘old school’ teacher. She does use technology, but wanted to bring it back to some of the basics for her students, even though they aren’t together in person.
“I just wanted to feel like I was back in the classroom. I really did. I just didn’t want to sit in a boring old room,” said Singleton. “Teachers have to be creative in a situation like this. Come up with ways to get our babies to do what they need to do. And that’s one reason I created this classroom for them.”
Ms. Singleton has been teaching for 33 years.
