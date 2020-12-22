VDH partners with Walgreens to provide rapid antigen testing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced today that it is partnering with Walgreens to provide Abbott BinaxNOW rapid antigen testing at selected Walgreens locations across Virginia.
Rapid antigen testing will take place at Walgreens locations from Dec. 22 to Dec. 30.
Four Walgreens locations will operate drive-thru COVID-19 testing at no cost.
Testing locations may be expanded after the first of the year, pending the availability of additional federal funding.
“We are pleased to announce this public-private partnership that will help ensure increased access to COVID-19 testing at no cost for some of our most vulnerable communities,” VDH Public Health and Preparedness Deputy Commissioner Dr. Parham Jaberi said. The testing locations selected represent communities that lack a fixed testing location or have higher rates of vulnerable populations.”
VDH encourages the use of these tests for individuals who are symptomatic, those who have been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, those at high risk of illness or complications and essential employees such as educators, childcare providers and healthcare providers.
Walgreens pharmacy teams will oversee the patient’s self-administration of a COVID-19 test, where test results will be processed at the pharmacy and provided to patients within 24 hours.
COVID-19 testing will be available by appointment to adults and children age 3 and older who meet screening criteria to receive a test.
Initial Walgreens COVID-19 testing locations are listed below.
- Collinsville, 3590 Virginia Avenue
- North Dinwiddie, 26036 Cox Road
- Richmond, 4845 Laburnum Avenue
- South Boston, 3220 Halifax Road
Appointments can be made by following the steps here.
For a list of additional testing options, click here.
