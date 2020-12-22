RPD: Suspicious activity call leads to suspect being found with stolen vehicle

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A suspicious activity call led a Richmond police officer to find a stolen vehicle and burglarized home.
RPD said they received a call to one of their neighborhoods regarding a “silver vehicle with a person jumping in and out and pulling on vehicle door handles.”
Third Precinct Master Patrol Officer Nunnally responded and saw a silver vehicle trying to leave the area and stopped it.
“The driver could not produce documentation or basic information about the vehicle and MPO Nunnally called for additional units as he began his investigation,” RPD said.
Police said the vehicle was registered to a person in an adjacent county so Nunnally contacted the law enforcement there.
“Officers there found the home to which the vehicle was registered and discovered someone had broken into the structure. Soon, the homeowners were contacted and confirmed it was their home that was burgled and their silver car that had been stolen,” RPD said.
RPD officers also found a pair of shoes the suspect was wearing and traced them to a theft of the shoes, confirmed by a doorbell camera, from the block where the initial call of the suspicious person had come.
RPD reminds citizens to call them if they see something suspicious.
