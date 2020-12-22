Petersburg offering utility relief to those impacted by pandemic

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Petersburg is offering municipality utility relief to eligible residents who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials said this includes customers who have fallen behind on water and wastewater bill payment due to the pandemic.
“The program will assist in covering base water and wastewater bills that are 30-60 days late between March 1, 2020 - December 30, 2020,” a release said.
Eligibility requirements include:
- Those who have faced financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic
- City of Petersburg resident with residential utility account
- Past due water and/or wastewater balance that began March 1, 2020 through December 30, 2020
- Minimum of $20 and a maximum $1,500 past due bill
- Must verify that you accept funding
This funding is designed to be a one‐time opportunity, with only one payment per household and one application per person.
Funding for the program comes from the CARES Act.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. Jan. 8. For more information and to apply, click here.
