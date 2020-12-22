Organization prepares to feed 2,000 people in Richmond for Christmas

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - When community forms around an idea, task or mission, people discover one another in new and significant ways. That’s the central theme that pushed John and LeeAnn Sawyer to start “Bridging RVA.”
“Bridging RVA” is a grassroots organization aimed at connecting individuals, groups and causes to advance the common good in the community.
For the past six years, they’ve provided an annual Christmas dinner.
Tuesday, volunteers started prepping the meals inside of the Second Baptist Church on River Road. Different organizations have identified the families in need and there’s a lot of work to be done.
“The need has grown tremendously, there are a lot of people in our city that are simply going without,” John Sawyer, the Board Chairman of Bridging RVA said. “Food insecurity is a big deal, and we just wanted to make sure that Christmas was a special day for everyone in our city and in the counties around the city.”
When the pandemic forced schools to close in March, students would get meals to get them through the weekend.
But the organization discovered that there were some gaps and they stepped up and provided meals to entire families to get them through. Not to mention, organizers came together to provide 150 beds to 150 kids.
That’s why NBC12 surprised them with our Acts Of Kindness award with $300 in cash and $150 in gift cards to Mexico Restaurant. All things that will help them served the community.
As for Christmas dinner, turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans and cookies are on the menu.
A total of 200 volunteers will meet up at Beth Ahabah on Dec. 25 to pick up 2,000 and make deliveries.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.