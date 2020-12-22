Man shot on Richmond’s southside

Man shot on Richmond’s southside
Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg late Monday. (Source: nbc12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | December 22, 2020 at 1:54 AM EST - Updated December 22 at 1:54 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg late Monday along Jefferson Davis Highway.

Richmond police responded to 4644 Jefferson Davis Highway around 11:45pm for a report of a person shot. They found the man with a gunshot wound to his right leg, and he was taken to the hospital. Officers say his injuries are considered non-life threatening.

A photo from the scene shows a window busted out at Restaurante Familiar, though it’s not clear if the shooting happened inside the establishment.

Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg late Monday.
Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg late Monday. (Source: nbc12)

Richmond Police did not provide any suspect information, nor did they specify if anyone was taken into custody.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.