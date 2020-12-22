Man shot on Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg late Monday along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Richmond police responded to 4644 Jefferson Davis Highway around 11:45pm for a report of a person shot. They found the man with a gunshot wound to his right leg, and he was taken to the hospital. Officers say his injuries are considered non-life threatening.
A photo from the scene shows a window busted out at Restaurante Familiar, though it’s not clear if the shooting happened inside the establishment.
Richmond Police did not provide any suspect information, nor did they specify if anyone was taken into custody.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.