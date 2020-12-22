‘I’m really thankful’: Chesterfield teen’s wish granted through Make-A-Wish and local business

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t stopped community members and a national non-profit from making children’s wishes come true this holiday season.
Make-A-Wish of Greater Virginia and CMA’s Colonial Subaru made sure to grant a Chesterfield teen her wish this holiday season in a safe way.
For 15-year-old Eliza McVicker, this pandemic has been a challenge, but it’s not a challenge they haven’t been through before.
“We were used to wearing masks before the pandemic because of her illness,” said Joanna McVicker, Eliza’s mother.
Eliza has battled cystic fibrosis all her life; it’s a disease that affects the lungs and pancreas.
With COVID-19 rampant, the Chesterfield teen has had to take extra measures to ensure she stays healthy, which means taking a step back from other things.
“Having to stay inside and not engage with her friends and hang out with everyone and go to school like normal - it’s been difficult,” McVicker said.
However, those changes have fueled a passion for something else: Gaming.
“I stream for multiple people,” Eliza said. “People all around the world can see it.”
Now, thanks to Make-A-Wish of Greater Virginia and CMA’s Colonial Subaru, Eliza was able to get her wish of a new gaming computer.
“Oh my gosh, this is crazy!” she said.
“I was so excited to see Eliza’s reaction and her mother’s reaction and the whole family being out here,” said Valeria Gerbasio with CMA’s Colonial Subaru. “Just the fact that we’re able to give back to a family within our community means a lot.”
“Every time now she’ll get to game and play with her friends,” said Caroline Browell with Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia. “It’s just a safe way for her to connect with others right now when she has to be so isolated like so many of our wish kids.”
While this isn’t the typical delivery of wishes, the group tried to make it as special as possible with a parade of decorated cars and gifts.
“I love the roses,” McVicker said. “It has so much symbolism with cystic fibrosis. You guys did great.”
“Having this today is - I’m really thankful,” Eliza added. “It’s been really hard because of all the hospital visits and all the things I’ve gone through but being here today is really helpful.”
The donation is part of Subaru’s annual “Share the Love” event.
“Through Jan. 4, 2021, Subaru of America will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased nationwide to the customer’s choice of participating national charities, including Make-A-Wish,” a press release stated. “In addition to the support from Subaru of America, CMA’s Colonial Subaru has also selected Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia as its Hometown Charity, giving buyers the opportunity to choose the Virginia-based wish granting organization for their $250 donation.”
“CMA’s Colonial Subaru is excited to have our local chapter of Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia as one of our hometown charities during Subaru’s Share the Love Event this holiday season,” shared General Manager Ed Nicol. “Community involvement has always been a priority for all of the Carter Myers Dealerships. We are honored to be a part of Eliza’s wish and look forward to making it special for her.”
Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia has granted more than 5,200 wishes since 1987.
