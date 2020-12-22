Hot-shooting Hofstra stuns Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four Richmond players scored in double figures, but it wasn’t enough to cool off a hot-shooting Hofstra team, which topped the Spiders, 76-71, at the Robins Center on Tuesday afternoon. The loss snaps Richmond’s seven game home winning streak.
The Pride opened up a ten point first half lead, but the Spiders were able to chip away and pull to within three at halftime, trailing 36-33. Richmond would have some more juice coming out of the locker room and opened up a nine point advantage at 55-46 with 10:28 to play in the game, but Hofstra used an 11-1 run to take the lead back with 8:03 remaining.
The two teams would go back and forth, with the Pride taking the lead for good on an Isaac Kante lay-up with 5:30 to play. The Spiders would get as close as one point down the stretch, but back-to-back dunks helped Hofstra swell its advantage to seven down the stretch.
The Pride shot 60 percent from the floor for the game and 70 percent in the second half, connecting on 14 of their 20 attempts in the final 20 minutes.
Grant Golden and Tyler Burton scored 15 points each for Richmond while Jacob Gilyard and Blake Francis added 13 points apiece. Burton led the team with seven rebounds, while Gilyard dished out six assists and picked up three steals. Hofstra’s Jalen Ray led all scorers with 23 points.
Richmond falls to 6-2 and will open Atlantic 10 play next Wednesday at Davidson.
