Gov. Northam announces temporary changes to Virginia’s unemployment insurance

According to the release, Unemployment Insurance Employer Tax Rates for 2021 are assigned by the previous calendar year from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020. Employers receive a Base Tax Rate, dependent on their particular account history and circumstances. In recalculating the tax rate for 2021, the VEC is required to not penalize businesses for lay-offs that occurred during the pandemic from April through June 2020.