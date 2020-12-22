First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms likely on Christmas Eve

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Quiet weather for Tuesday and Wednesday will be followed by a powerful cold front on Thursday.
Ahead of this front, we could see rounds of heavy rain and a even a few embedded strong to severe storms. Strong wind gusts are also a concern. After this frontal passage, cold air will settle in and temperatures will drop nearly 30 degrees between Thursday afternoon and Friday afternoon (Christmas Day).
Light to moderate rainfall will begin on Thursday morning and increasingly become heavier and widespread through the day. Here is one models depiction of the front as it moves through late Thursday night:
With downpours likely west of town, rain totals could be higher for some:’
Richmond is on track to see about one inch of rain with higher totals back west and offshore. With Christmas Eve falling on this day, you will want to rethink any outdoor plans and make a plan B!
The rain should be gone by Christmas morning with a few flurries possible as the cold air settles in. No accumulation of snow is expected as the cold air doesn’t look to be quick enough to catch up with Thursday night’s rain.
As the day approaches, we will continue to finetune this forecast. Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather App for the latest.
