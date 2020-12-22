Driver seriously injured after striking tree, overturning

NEW KENT Co., Va. (WWBT) - A driver was seriously injured in a crash that happened Tuesday afternoon in New Kent County.
Troopers were called to a crash along Emmaus Church Road around 1:12 p.m.
Police said a 1996 Ford F150 was headed south on Route 106 when the driver ran off the road and went across oncoming traffic.
The vehicle then went into a yard, struck a tree and overturned against bushes, police say.
The driver, a 65-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said he was wearing a seat belt.
Troopers said driver illness is being considered a factor in the crash, and there are no charges.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.