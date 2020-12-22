Amazon delivery van in Richmond recovered after being stolen

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say an Amazon delivery van was recovered after being stolen while the driver was making deliveries.
On Dec. 21, at approximately 12 p.m., an Amazon employee reported a delivery van was stolen in the 500 block of Milton Street.
According to police, the unoccupied vehicle was recovered a few minutes later in the 3300 block of 5th Avenue.
The delivery driver reported cash was stolen, but no parcels inside the vehicle were stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fourth Precinct at (804) 646-4105.
