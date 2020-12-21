9-year-old dies after head-on crash in Amelia County

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - State police say a 9-year-old died after a head-on crash in Amelia County occurred on Dec. 15.
On Dec. 15 at 6:47 p.m., state police responded to a crash located on West Pridesville Road east of Wagner Lane.
According to the investigation, a 2014 Ford Fusion was headed west on West Pridesville Road when it attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone.
The driver and sole occupant of the Fusion, a 20-year-old woman, crossed into the eastbound lane, into the path of an oncoming 2010 Toyota Venza.
The vehicles collided, head-on, on the shoulder of the eastbound travel lane.
The driver of the Fusion was wearing a seatbelt and had non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Venza, a 32-year-old man and a six-year-old passenger in the backseat, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The front-seat passenger, a 9-year-old girl, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.
None of the occupants of the Venza were utilizing restraints.
Police say charges are pending consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.