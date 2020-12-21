Washington rally falls short against Wilson, Seahawks

LANDOVER, MD (WWBT)- Washington scored 12 fourth-quarter points, but could not convert on a potential game-winning drive, falling to the Seahawks, 20-15, at FedEx Field on Sunday afternoon. The loss snaps the team’s four-game winning streak.
Dwayne Haskins, who started in place of the injured Alex Smith, threw for 295 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. After an uneasy first half, Haskins appeared to settle down in the second, helping Washington put some drives together and get them in a position to win the game.
His fourth-quarter touchdown pass to J.D. McKissic pulled the team to within five points and Daron Payne’s interception would give Washington the ball back with a chance to drive down the field and score in the final minutes.
“I thought we had them at the end,” Haskins said. “Things to learn from, things to work on and improve from, things on film that I’ll get better from and looking forward to next week.”
“The second half, I thought he distributed the ball a little bit better,” Washington head coach Ron Rivera said of Haskins. “One thing you saw was he did wait a little bit longer to give those routes to develop a little more downfield.”
Rivera reasserted that Smith is the team’s starting quarterback and, if healthy, will start next Sunday against Carolina.
Richmond native Russell Wilson improved to 3-0 all-time at FedEx Field, throwing for 121 yards, a touchdown, and his first interception in three games at the venue. The Collegiate product also added 52 yards on the ground. In the first half, it looked as though Wilson and Seattle would put a big day together, but Washington’s halftime adjustments would shut the Seahawk offense down in the final two frames, for the most part. A Carlos Hyde 50-yard touchdown early in the third quarter accounted for the only Seattle points of the half.
It was also a big day for former Virginia Tech star Logan Thomas. The tight end pulled in 13 catches for 101 yards.
Despite the loss, Washington still finds itself right in the thick of the NFC East race. Two games remain in the regular season, at home next Sunday against the Panthers and at the Eagles to finish the campaign the following week, and the burgundy and gold have a locker room full of players who think they can get it done.
“We’re trying to make this run and two games left in the season where we have to finish strong,” said Haskins. “We have to have the fight in us, we have to start early, we have to finish strong at the end.”
“We’ve got two games left still and we’re right in the middle of everything,” Rivera added. “We wanted to win this one? Absolutely, but we have two more games. We’ll take them one at a time and we’ll see what happens.”
