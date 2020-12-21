Washington rally falls short against Wilson, Seahawks

Richmond native Russell Wilson improved to 3-0 all-time at FedEx Field, throwing for 121 yards, a touchdown, and his first interception in three games at the venue. The Collegiate product also added 52 yards on the ground. In the first half, it looked as though Wilson and Seattle would put a big day together, but Washington’s halftime adjustments would shut the Seahawk offense down in the final two frames, for the most part. A Carlos Hyde 50-yard touchdown early in the third quarter accounted for the only Seattle points of the half.