Walmart donates $12M to help feed Virginia families

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Walmart has donated $12 million to Feeding America, which will help feed families in Virginia.
“We are always looking for ways to help our community especially during the holiday season,” said Anita Rouse, a Walmart store manager in Richmond. “Through our donations to the local food banks, we are able to provide food to those in our area so they can focus on being with family during the holidays and not on how they will put food on the table.”
Last year, Walmart donated more than 16 million pounds of food to local food banks in Virginia.
