Three adults, two dogs displaced after Hanover fire
By Adrianna Hargrove | December 21, 2020 at 8:35 AM EST - Updated December 21 at 8:35 AM

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews say three adults and two dogs were displaced after a fire in a Hanover County residence occurred.

On the night of Dec. 20, crews from the Ashland, Doswell, Montpelier, Farrington Stations and Ashcake Truck Company responded to a residential fire located in the 13000 block of Hill Club lane.

No injuries were reported. All occupants were able to make it out of the residence safely.

The Red Cross was notified and responded to assist them.

The Hanover County Fire-EMS Department encourages residents to have working smoke alarms on each floor of their home and outside of each sleeping area, and recommends smoke alarms greater than 10 years old be replaced.

