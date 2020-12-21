Police: Glen Allen man arrested at Richmond airport for loaded handgun

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Officers from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) say police arrested a Glen Allen man at the airport after entering a security checkpoint with a loaded handgun.
The TSA says officers detected a .40 caliber handgun loaded with 11 bullets in a man’s belongings as they entered a checkpoint X-ray machine at Richmond International Airport on Dec. 19.
The TSA also says they alerted airport police, who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the handgun and arrested the man.
“To date, TSA has stopped 50 percent more handguns this year than last year at Richmond, and when you consider that the passenger volume is significantly lower due to the pandemic, it is an extremely disappointing trend,” said Chuck Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Richmond International Airport.
TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns with them at a checkpoint.
A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669 depending on any mitigating circumstances.
This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane.
As of Dec. 20, 2020, 21 guns were caught at Richmond International Airport, more than any year since 2016, according to the TSA.
