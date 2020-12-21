Police: Ettrick Deli burglarized four times in two months

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are asking for community help after a string of burglaries at an Ettrick restaurant.
Chesterfield Police posted on social media Monday saying Ettrick Deli was burglarized four times within the past two months.
“This business has served the members of this community for many, many years and now it needs your help,” the post said.
Anyone with information should contact Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
