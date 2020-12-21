Police: Ettrick Deli burglarized four times in two months

Police seeking suspects responsible

Police: Ettrick Deli burglarized four times in two months
Police say they are looking for suspects involved in four burglaries that occurred at Ettrick Deli in the past two months. (Source: Chesterfield County Police)
By Adrianna Hargrove | December 21, 2020 at 11:54 AM EST - Updated December 21 at 5:13 PM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are asking for community help after a string of burglaries at an Ettrick restaurant.

Chesterfield Police posted on social media Monday saying Ettrick Deli was burglarized four times within the past two months.

“This business has served the members of this community for many, many years and now it needs your help,” the post said.

Over the last two months, the Ettrick Deli has been burglarized four times. This business has served the members of this...

Posted by Chesterfield County Police on Monday, December 21, 2020

Anyone with information should contact Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.