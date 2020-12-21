Man arrested in disappearance, murder of 24-year-old mother of two

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There is a major break in a 10-year-old murder mystery involving a young mother who disappeared without a trace. Police say they now know who killed 24-year-old Unique Harris, although her body has never been recovered.
This story has been thrust into the national spotlight because there were so many questions and so few answers, but now there’s a new development that could lead to healing.
It was a mystery no one saw coming.
“We had been trying to contact her for like weeks and we wouldn’t hear anything and the phone would go to voicemail or what have you,” Laurette Turner said.
It wouldn’t take long for Turner to get the devastating call. The mother of her two grandchildren was nowhere to be found. Unique Harris had just moved from the Richmond area to Washington D.C. to start a new life in 2010. One day, her children woke up to find their mother wasn’t there.
Police searched for Harris for 8 years before presuming her to be dead.
“They’ll never forget their mom but they were able to deal with it a little bit better because their dad was still in the picture, even though they miss her extremely and they do talk about her a lot,” Turner explained. That’s when she stepped up. “I decided and my son asked me to help him to raise his children and I said, ‘that’s what I’m going to do’ and that’s what I did, I helped him raise them.”
It’s been 10 years now and out of nowhere came the phone the family had been waiting for.
“The detective called me this morning and he said ‘make sure you tell your grandsons and your son that we have arrested the guy’,” Turner said.
Over the weekend, DC Police charged 43-year-old Isaac Moye with 2nd-degree murder. Turner says he knew Harris. News of an arrest is what she believes will help her two grandsons begin to heal. Today, they’re teenagers who attend Varina High School.
“The boys haven’t had any closure. They were so young. They had forgotten a lot but they didn’t have closure to what had possibly happened to her…That’s justice for me. That’s why I’m glad this person has been named and is charged…It’s been a long, hard road,” Turner added.
One of Harris’ sons will turn 16 years old Tuesday. Police made the arrest in his mother’s death three days before his birthday.
