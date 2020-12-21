Hoping to vaccinate millions against COVID-19, officials seek to expand Virginia’s health care workforce

Another detail they’re trying to confirm is who will be administering the COVID-19 vaccines. Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver put out an “urgent” call for volunteers earlier this month, urging health care providers to sign up for the state’s Medical Reserve Corps. Even in normal times — and with diseases far less deadly than COVID-19 — coordinating a statewide vaccination campaign is a logistical challenge. But as local health departments struggle to contain the third surge of cases, all while planning for a frontline role in vaccine administration, Virginia health leaders are working to expand the state’s medical workforce.