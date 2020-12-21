Hoping to vaccinate millions against COVID-19, officials seek to expand Virginia’s health care workforce

As Virginia takes the first steps in an unprecedented vaccination campaign, there are still questions health officials can’t answer — from when the vaccine will become widely available to how many doses the state will receive over the next few months.
Another detail they’re trying to confirm is who will be administering the COVID-19 vaccines. Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver put out an “urgent” call for volunteers earlier this month, urging health care providers to sign up for the state’s Medical Reserve Corps. Even in normal times — and with diseases far less deadly than COVID-19 — coordinating a statewide vaccination campaign is a logistical challenge. But as local health departments struggle to contain the third surge of cases, all while planning for a frontline role in vaccine administration, Virginia health leaders are working to expand the state’s medical workforce.
“As we expand vaccines to more and more people, we’re going to need strike forces,” said Dr. Wendy Klein, a member of Virginia’s Vaccine Advisory Workgroup. “Like this year with flu vaccines — I got my flu vaccine in the parking lot of a Bon Secours facility where they had 11 drive-through bays. That’s a good vision when it comes to COVID-19.”
Klein emphasized that it wouldn’t happen right away. After initially anticipating nearly half a million doses of vaccine by the end of the year, the Virginia Department of Health rolled back that estimate on Friday, saying new projections from the federal government placed the figure closer to 370,650. Currently, those vaccines are being shipped directly to hospitals, though state health officials won’t identify exactly which ones.
Given the initial scarcity, health care workers “who directly engage in the care of” COVID-19 patients are prioritized for the state’s early doses. That’s given hospitals wide latitude to distribute and administer the vaccines, with many health care workers still uncertain when they’ll be immunized against the virus.
Klein said the centrality of hospitals in distribution is also based on the intensive storage requirements of the Pfizer vaccine — currently the only one that’s received emergency approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Pfizer’s doses must be stored at ultra-cold temperatures of roughly -94 degrees Fahrenheit until they’re ready to be administered. Once thawed, the vaccine can only be stored for five days in the refrigerator — and the vials can’t be re-frozen.
That presents logistical challenges when it comes to distributing the vaccine to community health clinics and even primary care offices, which generally don’t have the same ultra-cold storage capacity as hospitals. NPR also reports that Pfizer’s vaccine can only be ordered in doses of 975 or more — a quantity that’s just too large for most community providers.
But the supply chain is expected to change quickly. Virginia has already placed an order for roughly 146,000 doses of a second vaccine from the pharmaceutical company Moderna, which could receive FDA approval as early as Friday. With storage at normal freezer temperatures — around -4 degrees Fahrenheit — and a refrigerated shield life of 30 days, Moderna’s vaccine is expected to be more accessible and shippable to community providers.
