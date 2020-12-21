Henrico police investigating 4 car larcenies at county park

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating a string of larcenies after four vehicles were broken into at a county park in broad daylight.
Just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a parking lot in Deep Run Park for reports of larcenies.
Upon arrival, officers met with several victims who said personal items were stolen from their vehicles. Investigators said two vehicles had windows broken and two were left unlocked.
“Glass shattered all over on the passenger side as well as on the floorboard,” said one victim on Monday.
For safety reasons, NBC12 is not identifying the woman, but she said around 3:30 Sunday afternoon she met up with a friend for her son’s play date.
Having been here many times before without any issues, she said she was focused more on her child, not on hiding her belongings.
“I wasn’t particularly concerned about putting these things away, or it wasn’t on the top of my head, as I was chasing after my 3-year-old running into the park,” the woman said.
However, roughly 45 minutes after locking her car door for that playdate, the single mother found her car window shattered and personal belongings stolen.
“I just felt so bad for her and I was wondering what I could do to help her get through the situation,” said Jackie Parker, a friend.
Parker was with the woman that day; she soon learned her friend was not the only victim.
“I started to see others walking around the area noticing that the same thing has been done to their vehicle,” the victim said.
A spokesperson for Henrico police said three other nearby vehicles were broken into that afternoon.
“They were bold enough to bash our windows in mid daylight with lots of people circulating the area,” the woman said. “Getting out of their cars, walking their dogs with their kids.”
The victim said her credit cards were used at a nearby grocery store.
Henrico police retrieved a surveillance image of the person they believe is responsible for those larcenies.
Now the victim is hoping to spread awareness about this issue and hopefully ramp up safety measures at the park.
“Something has to be done,” she said. “We have to have cameras, we need to have a strong police presence out here. Someone could be patrolling the area every so often.”
A police spokesperson said extra patrols are being added for the park.
“We would like to take this time to remind everyone to PLEASE lock all of your car doors and avoid leaving anything of value in the car, especially if it’s in plain sight,” police said in a PSA alert earlier this month. “It is possible for a thief to see someone putting a purse or valuables under a seat and then knowing which cars to break into. If you absolutely have to leave something in your car, please lock those items in the trunk and if you car has a trunk release (often times found near the drivers seat) if it can be locked, please do so.”
NBC12 also reached out to the Recreation & Parks Department regarding the recent larcenies; all questions were directed to Henrico County Police.
Anyone with information on this larcenies are urged to contact Henrico Police or Crime Stopper at (804) 780-1000.
