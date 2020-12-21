Henrico County accepting Christmas tree recycling for free

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County will start accepting recycled Christmas trees beginning this weekend. The service will be free.
Keep Henrico Beautiful and the Department of Public Utilities will preserve landfill space and protect the environment.
The service is available to Henrico residents only from Dec. 26 to Jan. 10, 2021.
Trees will be accepted at the following locations:
- Henrico Government Center, 4301 E. Parham Road, in the lower parking lot
- Eastern Government Center, 3820 Nine Mile Road, in the front parking lot
- Springfield Road Public Use Area, 10600 Fords Country Lane, near Nuckols Road and Interstate 295
- Charles City Road Public Use Area, 2075 Charles City Road
Trees can be dropped off anytime at the Henrico Government Center and Eastern Government Center and from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at the Springfield Road and Charles City Road public use areas.
Trees must be free of tinsel, lights, ornaments, tree stands and water bowls. Please wear a face covering and maintain social distancing at all times.
Free mulch is available to Henrico residents in the public use areas.
For information, click here. or call (804) 501-7277.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.