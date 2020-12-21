Forecast: Sun returns next few days, with a wet Christmas Eve expected

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunny skies return for the next few days with seasonable temperatures, but heavy rain is expected for Christmas Eve.
MONDAY NIGHT: A period of clouds gives way to clearing skies after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows near 30, highs around 50.
THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain likely from late morning through afternoon and evening. Very warm, with highs near 60 after morning lows in the mid 40s. A thunderstorm cannot be ruled out Thursday afternoon and evening. (Rain Chance 90%).
CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and sharply colder. Snow chances are looking less likely. Highs in the mid 30s! Lows Friday night will dip to coldest levels of the season, lower 20s. (Snow Flurry Chance Friday AM: 20%).
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. COLD. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.
Want to know the exact chance of having a White Christmas? Click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.