Find a coupon code before you hit purchase

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Before you hit purchase on anything online, you need to take the time to look for a coupon code.
There are three big and easy ways to find a coupon code for just about anything you want to buy.
First, every website these days offers a “live-chat” option.
As Kyle James with the website Rather Be Shopping tells us, just ask. Because it flat out works!
If you can’t find a coupon code anywhere, start a chat session and politely ask them for a free shipping code or a percent off coupon.
Retailers are very aware that shoppers who open a live chat session are close to purchasing and many are willing to offer an incentive to get you to finish the transaction.
Another way to get a coupon code? Abandon your Virtual Cart. That means log into your store account, add the items you want to buy to the virtual cart, then log out.
I’ve actually done this several times and within 24 hours the retailer will often email you a deal to get you to finish the purchase.
For the last option, buy a Coupon Code. People sell them on eBay!
Most coupon codes are totally transferable.
Kyle James with Rather Be Shopping has seen 25% off coupon codes at American Eagle for a little over $1 and a 20% off coupon code at Macy’s for right around $2.
