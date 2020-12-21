Deputies arrest man following high-speed chase

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man following a high-speed chase on Dec. 19.
Shortly before midnight, a deputy saw a vehicle run a red light at the intersection of Melchers Drive and Warrenton Road.
The vehicle then drove onto Warrenton Road at a high rate of speed before the deputy was able to catch up and pull the vehicle over.
Deputies identified the driver as Denzel Nelson, 25, of Fredericksburg. It was then discovered that his license was revoked.
He then asked Nelson to turn off the engine and exit the vehicle. Instead, Nelson placed the car in drive and sped off,” a release said.
The deputy went back to his vehicle and chased after him.
Deputies said Nelson almost hit two vehicles and turned off his vehicle’s lights while continuing to drive at a high rate of speed.
“The deputy began to slow due to traffic in the area and lost sight of the vehicle. The vehicle was later located in the City of Fredericksburg and Nelson was found in a residence nearby,” a release said.
Nelson was charged with felony eluding, reckless driving and driving on a revoked license. Nelson was also served a warrant for larceny-3rd or subsequent offense for a theft that happened on Nov. 25 in Stafford.
He is being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.
