Applications open to Richmond residents for utility relief assistance

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Help is on the way for people who live in Richmond who are unable to pay their utility bills because of the pandemic.
Right now, the City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities is accepting applications for relief assistance.
This program will provide a one-time payment per household or business.
This assistance is in addition to the moratorium suspending disconnections, which is still in effect.
The deadline to apply is Jan. 17.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.