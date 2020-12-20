VUU included in TikTok’s $10 million grant to universities with healthcare programs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - TikTok has donated $10 million to universities that serve underrepresented students with programs focused on public health and medical fields. This includes a $1 million grant to Virginia Union University.
The $1 million scholarship will help fund education in the medical and health fields offered at each institution. The 10 gifts are part of the social media app’s commitment to supporting the efforts of healthcare workers through its Health Heroes program.
The grants benefit VUU, Xavier University of Louisiana, Tougaloo College, North Carolina Central University, North Carolina A&T University, South Carolina State University, Laredo College, University of South Dakota, Florida A&M and Delaware State. Eight out of the 10 universities are historically Black colleges and universities.
Harvard Business Review reported in 2018 that Black people make up 13% of the US population, but only 4% of US doctors. Additionally, less than 7% of US medical students self-identify as Black. In a qualitative study into the matter, many students reported financial constraints as one of the major barriers in pursuing a career in medicine.
“We believe investing in the next generation of Black, Latinx, and Indigenous doctors, nurses, pediatricians, surgeons, and other essential health care workers is one of the best ways to invest in the future of America,” stated a release from TikTok.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.