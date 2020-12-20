Virginia ABC announces deadlines for alcohol education, prevention grants

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia ABC announced its deadlines for grant funding that will support alcohol education and prevention.
The funding will support the development of programs for the eighth year in a row. Since 2013, Virginia ABC has given an average of $80,000 in funding each year to curb underage and high-risk drinking.
Organizations can receive up to $10,000 each. Community organizations, law enforcement, nonprofits, schools and prevention-related groups are encouraged to apply.
Proposed projects must address one or more of the following:
- Underage drinking prevention
- Social providing or social hosting prevention
- High-risk drinking prevention
“As we continue to navigate the reality of this pandemic, our commitment to building the capacity for communities to educate individuals and prevent alcohol misuse remains steady,” said ABC education and prevention manager Katie Crumble.
The application process begins on Jan. 1. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on March 1.
To find more information or apply for a grant, click here.
