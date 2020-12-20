VCU to host JMU on Tuesday, LSU game canceled due to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU will host former conference rival James Madison University this Tuesday, after the Ram’s road game at LSU was canceled.
This marks the third straight game LSU has been unable to play as scheduled because of COIVD-19 protocols. LSU coach Will Wade said he tested positive for COVID-19, but he declined to say if any players or assistants tested positive.
Tuesday’s game will be VCU’s first meeting with JMU in 9 years. The two schools have battled it out 65 times since 1971, with VCU leading the all-time series with 44 wins and 21 losses.
Tuesday’s game tips off at 4:00 p.m. at the Siegel Center.
