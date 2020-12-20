Petersburg man arrested in connection to deadly 2019 shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - After a nearly 13-month investigation, authorities have arrested a Petersburg man in connection to the deadly shooting of a Richmond man the night before Thanksgiving.
On Nov. 27, 2019 around 11:17 p.m., Petersburg police responded to the 800 block of McKenzie Street for a report of two people shot.
Upon arriving on scene, officers found two male victims – one deceased and the other suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Investigators identified the victim as 27-year-old William “Joey” Spillane, of Richmond.
Through the investigation, it was determined that where the victims were found was not the location the shooting occurred. Officers said the shooting location was at the intersection of University Boulevard and High Street.
On Friday, Dec. 18 Petersburg police arrested Sincere Quayles, 20, of Petersburg, in connection to the deadly shooting.
“The Petersburg Bureau of Police would like to thank our community partners and the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force for aiding and assisting with the apprehension of Quayles,” a spokesman said in statement.
In December 2019, a concerned citizen has put up a cash reward of $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and successful conviction of those responsible, police said. The reward was in addition to the reward offered by Crime Solvers.
Quayles is being held without bond pending his appearance in court.
