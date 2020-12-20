No Kid Hungry grants $2.4 million to Va. schools, nonprofits

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In an effort to keep Virginia children nourished and healthy, a nonprofit has donated $2.4 million to schools and organizations in the commonwealth.
The grants will help school districts and local organizations fund staffing, equipment costs, and the expansion of programs that are feeding children during the pandemic.
In Central Virginia, nearly $430,000 was awarded to schools and local groups:
- Henrico County Public Schools – $15,000
- Hopewell City Public Schools – $22,000
- Hopewell City: Smart Beginnings Southeast – $49,550
- Louisa County Public Schools – $26,500
- Petersburg City Public Schools – $39,375
- Prince Edward County Schools – $25,085
- Richmond City Public Schools – $200,000
- Richmond City: FeedMore Inc. – $50,000
No Kid Hungry Virginia estimates one in five children in the state could face hunger this year, up from one in eight last year.
Sarah Steely, associate director of No Kid Hungry Virginia, said the organization is thankful for compassionate food service professionals that are working tirelessly to feed kids in their communities.
“As families in Virginia bravely navigate this health and economic crisis, schools and community organizations stepped up in every county and city to provide nourishment and support, all while risking their own well-being and safety,” said Sarah Steely, associate director of No Kid Hungry Virginia. “As the hunger crisis continues to intensify at unprecedented levels, school meals are more critical than ever in the lives of students and families.”
For a full list of organizations and Virginia school districts that have received grants from No Kid Hungry Virginia, click here.
