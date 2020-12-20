Henrico student beats region in statewide tech contest

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A J.R. Tucker High School student won the regional award for a statewide computer science competition, scoring him a new laptop.
Shon Bennett was the Central Virginia winner of the 2020 “Computer Science In Your Neighborhood” contest. The annual contest is hosted by the Virginia Department of Education and CodeVA, a nonprofit aimed at equitable computer science education.
The competition encourages students to create a digital artifact to explain an issue they’d like to solve. This year, the contest asked: “Planning for your virtual future: What would you create using computer science?”
As a prize, Bennett won a new laptop, which was provided by Facebook.
