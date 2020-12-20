Hanover sheriff’s office welcomes new K9 ‘Yoshi’

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A new team is hitting the streets in Hanover: K9 Yoshi and his deputy partner.
Deputy Dante Hill and Yoshi have completed Basic Utility Canine School for the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
Yoshi is a 60-pound Dutch Shepard, and deputies say the 15-month-old pup is fast, handsome and loves to be rewarded with his kong toy.
Hill has worked with the Hanover Sheriff’s Office since 2014, serving in the patrol division on the midnight shift.
